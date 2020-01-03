PM Imran inaugurates homeless shelter in Faisalabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday inaugurated a government-run homeless shelter in Faisalabad during a one-day visit of the city.

“The inauguration is part of the prime minister's ongoing drive of providing shelter to the homeless. In addition to regular shelter homes, temporary shelters have been erected to protect the poor from freezing winter,” said the Prime Minister Office in a statement on Twitter.

The inauguration comes after PM Imran had on Sunday directed the chief ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab to provide temporary shelters to the homeless who cannot be accommodated in the existing Panah Gahs.



PM Imran had inaugurated the first shelter for the homeless in Lahore in 2019. Since then, his government has set up similar Panah Gahs in other cities in a bid to provide food and a roof to the poor.

CPEC Industrial Zone

The prime minister will attend the groundbreaking ceremony of Allama Iqbal Industrial Zone later today. According to PM's Focal Person on Digital Media Dr Arsalan Khalid, it would be the first groundbreaking of an industrial zone under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

Khalid also stated that the industrial city "will create 300,000 jobs in the next five years".

"It will attract Rs400 billion investment in automobiles, textiles, food processing, Pharmaceuticals, engineering and construction industry," he added.