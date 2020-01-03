Deepika Padukone consoles sobbing Laxmi Agarwal at 'Chhapaak' song launch

Deepika Padukone proved to the whole world how cinema brings humanity closer , during a song launch from her upcoming movie Chhapaak. At the event, the star was seen visibly distraught and holding back tears as musician Shankar Mahadevan performed a song from her film.



The star was holding acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal who could be seen slowly breaking down as the title track progressed.

Deepika seemed to have trouble holding herself up during the performance too and heart felt reaction and consolation of Laxmi won fans' hearts and her reactions were applauded.

During a previous interview, Deepika stated that Chhapaak isn't a biopic but tells 'the story of her (Malti's) journey, struggle, triumph and the human spirit.'

Check out a video from the event below



