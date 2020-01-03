Deepika Padukone's response to Indian Idol 11 contestant will leave you in splits

Deepika Padukone has been engulfed in a busy schedule of promotions for her upcoming film Chhapaak. The story features the struggles and re-assimilation of an acid attack survivor, into the real world. Her promotional campaign recently brought her to the stage of Indian Idol 11.

During the event, the star made one of the funniest revelations regarding Alia Bhatt and her interests. One of the contestants on the show, Rishabh Chaturvedi asked the Bollywood star regarding his female celebrity crush, wishing to know more about her.

When he asked Deepika about Alia's favourite food, Deepika gave one of the most funniest responses, she revealed her food of choice to be "fruits," further adding "Sabar ka phal meetha hota hai," (Patience is the fruit of your labour).

Her response was met with roaring laughter and applause.

Deepika's sass didn't seem to get lost on the audience.

However, before she concluded, the star tried to impart some wisdom on the star, stating, "It is important to win the competition, but the more important part is to enjoy the journey. Sometimes we only focus on the destination and forget the process so I would like to tell you to enjoy your journey of Indian Idol. Keep learning from judges."

