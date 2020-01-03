Ranbir Kapoor's protective behaviour towards Alia Bhatt has hearts swooning

Ranbir Kapoor recently seemed to have scored some major brownie points with his ladylove Alia Bhatt during a recent airport appearance. The pair had only touched down from their vacation in Thailand with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji.

When paparazzi swarmed the duo, Ranbir turned into a protective boyfriend for Alia, shielding her from paparazzi, making sure they kept a safe distance from her.

Their airport ensemble consisted of a simple black T-shirt, blue denim jeans and a basic cap while Alia's was just not as casual, she donned a statement two-tone overcoat, a white strappy top and light brown pants.

Check out the video below







