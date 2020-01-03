Ranbir Kapoor's protective behaviour towards Alia Bhatt has hearts swooning

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ranbir Kapoor recently seemed to have scored some major brownie points with his ladylove Alia Bhatt during a recent airport appearance. The pair had only touched down from their vacation in Thailand with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji.
When paparazzi swarmed the duo, Ranbir turned into a protective boyfriend for Alia, shielding her from paparazzi, making sure they kept a safe distance from her.
Their airport ensemble consisted of a simple black T-shirt, blue denim jeans and a basic cap while Alia's was just not as casual, she donned a statement two-tone overcoat, a white strappy top and light brown pants.
