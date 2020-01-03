close
Fri Jan 03, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
January 3, 2020

Ranbir Kapoor's protective behaviour towards Alia Bhatt has hearts swooning

Ranbir Kapoor  recently seemed to have scored some major brownie points with his ladylove Alia Bhatt during  a recent airport appearance. The pair had only touched down from their vacation in Thailand with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji.

When paparazzi swarmed the duo, Ranbir turned into a protective boyfriend for Alia, shielding her from paparazzi, making sure they kept a safe distance from her.

Their airport ensemble consisted of a simple black T-shirt, blue denim jeans and a basic cap while Alia's was just not as casual, she donned a statement two-tone overcoat, a white strappy top and light brown pants.

