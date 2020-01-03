Deepika Padukone's responds to Kartik Aaryan's desire for a collab

Deepika Padukone recently ended up slaying the Instagram game with Kartik Aaryan, after he showed interest in collaborating with her professionally.



Kartik shared a collage of his and Deepika's throwback pictures on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Hai kisi Director mein dum?” (Does any director have the guts?)



The picture the star used of himself was from his Maine Pyaar Kiya ensemble. Deepika appeared to be open to the idea, because she shared the collage to her own Instagram stories, with the caption, “Why these pictures though!?!?”

In reply, Kartik made a reference to one of Deepika's most iconic movies, “Kyunki tabse Qainat iss koshish mein lagi hai.” (Because the universe has been trying hard for this dream from that point in time.)

Keeping up the banter from her side, the star replied with an Om Shanti Om line of her own, “@kartikaaryan agar aap kisi cheeze ko sacche dil se chaho...” (@kartikaaryan, if you wish for something from your heart hard enough...)

Check out the post below



