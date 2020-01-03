Meghna Gulzar wishes to vacation in Kashmir

Meghna Gulzar is a promising director in Bollywood and her most captivating directorial includes the upcoming film Chhapaak.

Recently Meghna went on to reveal some of her very favourite holiday destinations.

According to a report, published by IANS, the star revealed that she loves the valleys of Kashmir and wishes to be able to visit there once again after the unrest within the area calms down.

She was quoted as saying, "When it comes to family holidays, we often go on a safari because since my son loves the wilderness. He loves to watch tigers and lions in the forest. When it comes to destinations, I love Kashmir."

She added, "I would love to go to Kashmir with my family and hope we are able to do so soon. If I were Santa Claus I would have people be more genteel, because somewhere that has been eroded a bit."

She also went on to reveal about her life without the camera and all that she does on a day to day basis.

She revealed, "In between the process of making a film, because there is so much work on shoot and post-production that I tend to miss out on watching films. Once I am free, I catch up those films along with my son."

"That apart, I am a regular housewife. I order vegetable and do other mundane work in the house when the house help is not around. I am also raising my son," she added.