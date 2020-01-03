Shilpa Shetty's secret recipe to staying fit will amaze you

Shilpa Shetty is one of Bollywood's most well-known names and undoubtedly, most fittest celebrities. She recently caused a bit of a stir during a guest appearance on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show, What Women Want (Season 2).



Shilpa Shetty revealed her secret to a fit and toned body on the show.



She revealed that there are many people who hop on the fitness bandwagon for its glitz and glamour, the fancy equipment and the active wear, however Shilpa views it in a whole other light. She revealed that she considers working out and dieting akin to marriage.

She was quoted as saying, “I always say that you can’t cheat on your diet. It’s like a marriage, you can’t cheat on your marriage and expect it to work.”

The star has been happily married to businessman Raj Kundra for over a decade at this point . The pair officially tied the knot back on November 22, in 2009. They have a seven-year-old son named Viaan.







