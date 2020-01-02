Mahira Khan responds to question regarding marriage

Superstar Mahira Khan on Wednesday sent New Year greetings to her millions of her fans across the globe.

Taking to Twitter, the actor prayed for love , joy and tolerance "especially for those whose start and end of the year has remained the same - dark and displaced".

Some of the fans insisted for a question and answer (Q & A) session on the beginning of New Year and the actor obliged.

During the #AskMahira session, the Raees star responded to multiple questions that ranged from her acting career to what meal she loved to savour the most and to travel destinations she adored.

A Twitter user Shahbaz Ali Ask her "Don't you think you should get married again?".

"Will do when i feel like doing it," she replied with an Upside-Down Face emoji.



