Transporters end strike as negotiations with Punjab Governor bear fruit

LAHORE: The All Pakistan Transport Owners Federation (APTOF) Thursday announced to end their countrywide strike after negotiations with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar bore fruit.

A meeting of the representatives of the transport alliance and the Punjab Governor was held in which the latter assured the former that their issues will be resolved by January 31.

Transporters went on strike today (Thursday) after the government announced imposition of heavy fines on violation of rules and regulations. Last year in November, the Federal Cabinet had given approval for a massive increase in fines on highways and motorways.

An eight-member committee comprising representatives from the government and the transport alliance have been formed to solve the crisis that was caused by the government's act of imposition of heavy fines.

Sarwar announced the release of all drivers and conductors who were arrested by police.

"We are ending the strike after being given assurances [that the crisis will be solved] by the governor," he said. "We hope our problems will be solved soon."

The government had decided to increase the fine which was Rs750 across the board for every violation to Rs1,500 for motorbikes found guilty of overspeeding, Rs2,500 for cars, Rs5,000 for trucks and Rs10,000 for public service vehicles, according to a report.

Other fines included Rs1,500 if motorcycles and cars were found to be overtaking other vehicles. While those car drivers and motorcyclists who are found taking a wrong U-turn would have had to pay Rs1,000, while heavy vehicles would have been fined Rs3,000.

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed had announced in parliament that the government had taken back the decision to impose heavy fines after the strike.

Murad had said the government had taken the decision to bring down the number of accidents to 50 percent.