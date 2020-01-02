PM Imran says NAB ordinance amended to put to rest bureaucrats' fears

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordinance was amended to put to rest the fears that businesspeople and bureaucrats had of the anti-corruption watchdog, which, in turn, was having an adverse impact on mega development projects and investment, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Thursday.

Speaking at an event, the prime minister said he had been informed that a lot of senior bureaucrats hesitated from taking part in mega projects owing to the NAB's command over certain erroneous regulations.

"I was informed that several senior bureaucrats did not want to indulge in mega [developmental] projects as they were afraid that the NAB might start an inquiry against them," he said.

The prime minister said it was important to introduce reforms to ensure better performance of the government. He said the NAB ordinance had been amended to ensure civil servants were not afraid of the anti-graft watchdog.

"Besides, we have the FIA [Federal Investigation Agency] to check up on them," he stated.

Referring to the New Pakistan Housing Programme, the PM said the project to build 50,000 houses could not move forward without the bureaucrats help and support.

However, he stressed that any tax evasion case was to be dealt by the NAB and not the FIA. "In democracy, we need political consultation and consensus and that is the only way to move forward.

"I have informed the NAB chief as well that we have come out of a very difficult time and the economy is finally stable," he said.

Speaking of moving ahead, he said Pakistan would move forward once there was investment in the country. "How will we get investment? By industrialisation, construction, and the 40 other industries that will work hand in hand with the latter."

While pointing out how the country’s economy was now stable, the PM also stressed that Pakistan was under a lot of debt. "Since 2008, the country has procured a loan of Rs24 trillion."