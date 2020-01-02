PM Imran says bureaucrats inactive in mega projects over fear of NAB

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Thursday the bureaucracy has been restricting itself from being involved in developmental projects due to the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) fear.

Addressing civil servants at an event here in the federal capital, PM Imran noted that the goal for the NAB Amendment Ordinance 2019 was to save the bureaucracy from the anti-graft watchdog's grasp over erroneous regulations. He added that it was a difficult decision.



The premier said the amendment was introduced to provide relief to bureaucrats and businesspersons. "I was informed that several senior bureaucrats did not want to indulge in mega [developmental] projects as they were afraid that the NAB might start an inquiry against them," he said.

Underscoring how there had been a hue and cry over the amendment without a detailed analysis, he said the reform had to be introduced and the government chose to do so to help the civil servants work without the NAB's fear.

"Besides, we have the FIA [Federal Investigation Agency] to check up on them," he added.

Referring to the New Pakistan Housing Programme, the PM said the project to build 50,000 houses could not move forward without the bureaucrats help and support.



However, he stressed that any tax evasion case were to be dealt by the NAB and not the FIA. "In democracy, we need political consultation and consensus and that is the only way to move forward.

"I have informed the NAB chief as well that we have come out of a very difficult time and the economy is finally stable," he said.

Talking about moving ahead, he said Pakistan would move forward once there was investment in the country. "How will we get investment? By industrialisation, construction, and the 40 other industries that will work hand in hand with the latter."



While pointing out how the country’s economy was now stable, the PM also stressed that Pakistan was under a lot of debt. "Since 2008, the country has procured a loan of Rs24 trillion."