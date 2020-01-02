Pakistan football: Normalisation committee chairman brushes aside 'perception of bias'

KARACHI: Chairman of the FIFA appointed Normalisation Committee in Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), Humza Khan, on Thursday brushed aside the perception that he is more inclined towards the Ashfaq Hussain group of PFF.

Speaking to media in Karachi, Humza said he had invited everyone to work with the Normalisation Committee but some people opted not to work alongside them.

"It is not true that we are with any group, we are representing FIFA and working according to what FIFA has mandated us to do. The perception is wrong that we only have anti-Faisal Saleh Hayat people working with us," he said.

"We had invited all the people, be [they] from Faisal group or Ashfaq group, to work for the betterment of the football, but few opted not to join us," he added.

FIFA had appointed Humza as chairman of the Normalisation Committee in September last year with the mandate to hold PFF elections within nine months.

The first step towards having free and fair elections in PFF was to have clubs scrutinised and the Normalisation Committee is yet to do that.

"It is a challenging task, it is not that easy," Humza replied when asked if the roadmap given was being followed properly.

"The organised way to get the clubs scrutinised is to have tournaments, and to have tournaments we need funds," he said.

While being hopeful of completing the task within the given deadline, Humza added that they could get an extension.

"It is up to the FIFA. If they think that we are right on track then they can give us some more time. I am providing FIFA updates on a regular basis," he added.

Humza added that, to ensure proper flow of funds from FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation, they need to provide an audit of previous accounts, but they are facing challenges in doing so.

"We haven't got relevant documents needed to complete audits," said the chairman of PFF's Normalisation Committee.

Replying to a question, he said that former director technical Shehzad Anwar was one of the people invited to work with Normalisation Committee but he opted out.

"He didn't even come to meet us. What can do if one isn't coming to join us," he said.