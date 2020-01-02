Nora Fatehi harassed by fans in viral video: WATCH

Bollywood actor-dancer Nora Fatehi got harassed by a mob of fans right outside a church on Christmas Eve.



The actor was seen getting pushed by eager fans as she made her way to the church with her co-star Varun Dhawan in a video that is going viral on the web of late.

Nora and Varun were taken aback by the plethora of crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars when they reached the church.

Nora got harassed by fans wanting to click just one selfie with her while her guards and security staff attempted to keep the mob at bay.

Nora and Varun will be sharing screen space in Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer3D.