Sara Ali Khan invites fans to watch 'Aaj Kal' with her: Here's how

Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan as she gears up for her third film to hit theaters, is making sure she does something special for her innumerable admirers.



Turning to Instagram, the 24-year-old starlet revealed that her fans can now watch her upcoming offering Aaj Kal exclusively with her even before its release.

Along with a video message, in which she dished the details about her fans getting a chance to hang out with the star to watch the Imtiaz Ali-directorial, Sara wrote: “Don’t be late Don’t miss the date Come fill your plate Come enjoy with me and your mate.”

“@fankindofficial and I bring to you a one of kind experience where YOU and I can watch a special screening of my next movie together, even before the movie releases in the theatre!,” she added.

“All you need to do is log on to fankind.org/Sara and contribute now! Your donations will support ‘Committed Communities Development Trust’ to help provide care and support to children & families affected by HIV,” the caption further said.



The film starring Kartik Aaryan alongside Sara, will hit hit theaters on February 14, 2020.