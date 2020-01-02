Abhishek Bachchan's chilling poster has fans speculating

Abhishek Bachchan graced the silver screen almost a year ago. However it appears 2020 is a new dawn as the star has a line up of back-to-back movies in production.

On Thursday, Abhishek posted a poster from one of his upcoming films, The Big Bull.

Sharing the poster, the star captioned his post with the words, “The Big Bull! The man who sold dreams to India.”

The poster features a silhouette of Abhishek’s face, with a finger over his lips.

Check out the post below

The star donned a pair of sunglasses, a moustache and several rings on his fingers. The tagline of the poster read, “The man who sold dreams to India.”



The film is reported to be based off of one of India's biggest scams of 1992, the Big Bull, Harshad Mehta, who fell from grace in the eyes of the stock market.

With the image the poster portrays, fans are getting the image that Abhishek might be playing a cinematic reenactment of Harshad. The film is being co-produced by Ajay Devgn.