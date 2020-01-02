close
Thu Jan 02, 2020
Web Desk
January 2, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan's chilling poster has fans speculating

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 02, 2020
Abhishek Bachchan's chilling poster has fans speculating. Photo:

 Abhishek Bachchan graced the silver screen almost a year ago. However it appears 2020 is a new dawn as the star has a line up of back-to-back movies in production.

On Thursday, Abhishek posted a  poster from one of his upcoming films, The Big Bull

Sharing the poster, the star captioned his post with the words, “The Big Bull! The man who sold dreams to India.” 

The poster features a  silhouette of Abhishek’s face, with a finger over his lips. 

Check out the post below

The star  donned a pair of sunglasses, a moustache and several rings on his fingers. The tagline of the  poster read, “The man who sold dreams to India.”

The film is reported to be based off of one of India's biggest scams of 1992, the Big Bull,  Harshad Mehta, who fell from grace in the eyes of the stock market.  

With the image the poster portrays, fans are getting the image that  Abhishek might be playing a cinematic reenactment of  Harshad. The film is being co-produced by  Ajay Devgn.

