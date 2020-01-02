Deepika Padukone recalls when Ranveer Singh ended up ripping his pants

Deepika Padukone recently went candid during an interview in The Kapil Sharma Show where she revealed what she always carries when out with her husband Ranveer Singh.

She stated that she often carries around a sewing kit with safety pins, a needle and a thread when she travels out with her powerhouse husband.

During a conversation with the Mumbai Mirror, Deepika narrated an instance where Ranveer ended up ripping his pants during a music festival in Barcelona.

She was quoted as saying, “We were at a music festival in Barcelona. Ranveer was doing a weird dance step while in a pair of loose pants. Suddenly, I heard an unusual sound, his pant had ripped. I was sewing his pants while people danced around me.”

She even joked about how she sometimes ends up taking money out of his wallet like any other housewife. “I sometimes take money from Ranveer’s purse, like any other housewife.”