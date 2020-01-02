Deepika Padukone has this planned for her birthday this year

Bollywood star, Deepika Padukone is currently busy promoting her new film Chhapaak, however she seems to have her birthday celebrations mapped out perfectly.

The film is set to release on January 10, just before her birthday this year wherein Deepika will be turning 34.

It was revealed that the star has no interest in having a lavish birthday party, however, has set her plans in a way, so she gets to celebrate her big day with acid attack victims in Lucknow, a source told Mumbai Mirror.

The star plans to go to a cafe that is being run by survivors and plans to spend her birthday there. Apart from the café staff, a large amount of other survivors from neighboring cities will also be taking part in the celebrations.

The source stated, “Deepika will leave for Delhi later in the day to resume the promotional rounds of Chhapaak.”

Check out the trailer below







