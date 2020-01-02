Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim swim their way into 2020 during Maldives vacay

Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan never fails to wow her mammoth fan base as she continuously makes sure to keep them in the loop about all the happenings in her life.

And as she welcomed the new decade, the 24-year-old Kedarnath actor turned to her Instagram to share the endearing bond that she has with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan by giving a glimpse from her vacation.

The photos posted on her Instagram take fans inside her calming getaway to Maldives with where she serves major sibling goals striking a pose with her brother as they take a dip in the pool.

“When feeling blue isn’t a bad thing. @luxnorthmale @ncstravels,” the caption read.

The post within no time racked up over a million likes on the photo-sharing platform, leaving us all in awe over her perfect start to 2020 alongside her brother as well as mom Amrita Singh who accompanied the two on their Maldives vacation.

