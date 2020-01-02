Saif Ali Khan on Sara Ali Khan doing a sequel to his film: ‘Time really is flying’

New girl on the block Sara Ali Khan is new no more as she gears up to weave magic on-screens with her upcoming film Aaj Kal.

And it looks like her superstar dad Saif Ali Khan could not be more proud of his daughter riding high only a year after making her Bollywood debut.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, the 49-year-old Sacred Games actor shed light on his feelings about the 24-year-old Kedarnath actor starring in sequel to his own film.

Saif cracking a joke in between said: “It’s great but I don’t know how to feel about it. Even I could have acted in the sequel,” he said.

“I just did the remix of my song, Ole Ole for Jawaani Jaaneman and now my daughter is acting in a sequel of my film. It’s lovely and I wish her all the best. Time really is flying,” he further added.

The Imtiaz Ali-directorial starring Sara’s rumoured ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan alongside her, will be ready to hit theaters on February 14, 2020.

