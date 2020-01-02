Saif Ali Khan on Sara Ali Khan doing a sequel to his film: ‘Time really is flying’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
New girl on the block Sara Ali Khan is new no more as she gears up to weave magic on-screens with her upcoming film Aaj Kal.
And it looks like her superstar dad Saif Ali Khan could not be more proud of his daughter riding high only a year after making her Bollywood debut.
Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, the 49-year-old Sacred Games actor shed light on his feelings about the 24-year-old Kedarnath actor starring in sequel to his own film.
Saif cracking a joke in between said: “It’s great but I don’t know how to feel about it. Even I could have acted in the sequel,” he said.
“I just did the remix of my song, Ole Ole for Jawaani Jaaneman and now my daughter is acting in a sequel of my film. It’s lovely and I wish her all the best. Time really is flying,” he further added.
The Imtiaz Ali-directorial starring Sara’s rumoured ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan alongside her, will be ready to hit theaters on February 14, 2020.
