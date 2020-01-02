Not Ranbir Kapoor, but this person leaves Ranveer Singh jealous as per Deepika Padukone

Bollywood’s power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, being in a league of their own, barely need to be worried about anyone else from the industry whisking away their significant other.

However, turns out the 83 hunk really is jealous of one person in B-Town and that is none other than television personality and famed comedian Kapil Sharma, as revealed by Deepika recently.

The 33-year-old Padmaavat actor who is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Chhapaak, made an appearance at The Kapil Sharma Show where the host shared an anecdote about an exchange between him and Ranveer during their 2018 wedding reception.

“When Deepika was busy greeting guests, Ranveer walked over to me and did a victory dance, saying, ‘Dekh Deepika le gaya main’, [See, I whisked Deepika away]” Kapil said.

Responding to that, Deepika joked: “If Ranveer is jealous of anyone, it is you.”

She also went on to share a hilarious travel story from their time in Spain as she recalled: “We were at a music festival in Barcelona. Ranveer was doing a weird dance step while in a pair of loose pants. Suddenly, I heard an unusual sound; his pants had ripped. I was stitching his pants while people danced around me.”

