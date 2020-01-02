Janhvi Kapoor's shocking reply to paparazzi who followed her to an elevator

Janhvi Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor recently went viral due to their ethnic take on New Year celebrations. The sister duo was spotted out in the city on January 1, with paps on their backs.



The breezy and ethnic attire appeared extremely comfortable as the girls were all smiles for the camera.

The Kapoor household had Khushi over from the US for the holidays and so appeared to be making the most out of their time together.

A certain enthusiastic paparazzi ended up following the girls well past a building in Mumbai suburbs, next to their elevator. While Khushi ended up turning her back to the invading pap, Janhvi had the most humble reply.

In a video that went viral, Janhvi can be seen stepping out of their cars, into a building, with paps not far behind. While the sisters made sure to pose for the paps outside the building, they all followed the sisters inside, till the elevator of the building.

Apparently Janhvi did not seem angry at the pap and instead replied, "Aap yaha tak aa gaye? (You came till here?) Happy New Year," with a smile.