Kim Kardashian's pics with Trump in President House surprise fans

NEW YORK: Kim Kardashian has surprised fans by sharing some unseen moments of her life. The reality star revealed that she took eldest daughter North to the White House during one of her multiple visits to Washington D.C. in 2019.



Kardashian shocked admirers by sharing her highlights reel that included photos of her posing with daughter North and other family members in the President's quarters.

On New Year’s Eve 2020, the eminent star-turned-law-student shared the series of White House photos featuring North on her Instagram Story in a roundup of milestone events from last year.

In one snap, North is seen standing in the Oval Office posing in a pretty silver dress and with her hair in cute plaits.



In the photo, the youngster can be seen kissing her mum as they kneel behind the president's desk.



