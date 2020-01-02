close
Wed Jan 01, 2020
Web Desk
January 2, 2020

Kim Kardashian's pics with Trump in President House surprise fans

Thu, Jan 02, 2020

NEW YORK: Kim Kardashian  has surprised fans by sharing some unseen moments of her life. The reality star revealed   that she took eldest daughter North to the White House during one of her multiple visits to Washington D.C. in 2019.

Kardashian  shocked admirers by sharing her highlights reel that included photos of her posing with daughter North and other family members in the President's quarters.

On New Year’s Eve 2020, the eminent star-turned-law-student shared the series of White House photos featuring North on her Instagram Story in a roundup of milestone events from last year.

In one snap, North is seen standing in the Oval Office posing in a pretty silver dress and with her hair in cute plaits.

In the  photo, the youngster can be seen kissing her mum as they kneel behind the president's desk.


