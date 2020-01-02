Angelina Jolie attracted Brad Pitt while he was still married to Jennifer Aniston

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have never been out of news even after their divorce, and their friends and fans still talk about the their romantic relationship.

The Hollywood superstars have received a massive applause from their fans as a much-adored on and off-screen couple.

In previous conversation with a US weekly, the Wanted actress's ex-bodyguard Mark Behar, shed light on the early days of Jolie-Pitt’s relationship.



He revealed that the two A-listers crossed paths after they were cast in the 2004's super-hit movie "Mr. & Mrs. Smith." While they were on break from filming, Behar claimed that he caught Jolie and Pitt making out in their trailers. The former bodyguard also reported to have said that he helped pass x-rated notes between them.

He was quoted as saying: "The due were constantly laughing and flirting with each other and acting like two school kids who had the hots for each other, and it was so cute. I caught them several times in each other’s trailers making out. I wasn't shocked at all when they got married years later.”"

Jolie was reportedly dubbed as the temptress by on-set insiders, saying she shockingly "climbed in bed with the actor naked" while engaged in a love scene with Pitt.

"It’s the biggest thing we all remember from that film," the insider was reported as saying.

Initially, Pitt denied having an affair with Jolie, but the latter eventually admitted to falling in love with the star while on the set of their first movie.

