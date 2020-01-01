Chinese national arrested for allegedly assaulting traffic police officer

KARACHI: A Chinese national allegedly assaulted a traffic police officer after being charged with a no-parking offense, police said Wednesday.

The Chinese citizen reportedly beat the officer near the Qayyumabad area of Karachi and severely injured the officer to the extent that the officer had to be taken to a nearby hospital.

The foreigner who was involved in the violent incident has been arrested.

The Chinese national was travelling with a driver, who said he was following his employer’s orders. "I had parked the car in a no parking zone," admitted the driver.

"The officer had asked me to remove the car, however my employer [Chinese national] did not let me," he added.

The driver said that the assault came as a response to the traffic police, who tried to remove the car forcefully.

"The traffic police began to take the car away using a lifter, after which my employer started beating the officer badly."