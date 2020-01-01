Rajinikanth extends wishes to his fans for New Year 2020

Indian superstar Rajinikanth, recently took to twitter to share a post for his fans, wishing them a happy new year.

He wrote, “Wishing everyone a very happy new year #2020... god bless.”

Check out his post below:

Fans cannot wait for the star's next film, Thalaivar 168, which will be released in October 2020.

Recently shooting for the film is being held in Hyderabad Ramoji Film City and the film is directed by Siruthai Siva.

Another one of Rajinikanth's movies, still under works include Darbar, its director AR Murugadoss graced fans with a snip bit of one of the film's songs.

Check out his post below:



