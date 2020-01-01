close
Wed Jan 01, 2020
January 1, 2020

Rajinikanth extends wishes to his fans for New Year 2020

Wed, Jan 01, 2020
Rajinikanth sends wishes to his fans for New Year 2020. Photo: India Today

Indian superstar Rajinikanth, recently took to twitter to share a post for his fans, wishing them a happy new year.

He wrote, “Wishing everyone a very happy new year #2020... god bless.”

Check out his post below:

Fans cannot wait for the star's next film,  Thalaivar 168, which will be released   in October 2020. 

Recently shooting for the film is being held in  Hyderabad Ramoji Film City and the film is  directed by Siruthai Siva.

Another one of  Rajinikanth's movies, still under works include Darbar, its director  AR Murugadoss graced fans with a snip bit of one of the film's songs. 

Check out his post below:


