Varun Dhawan candidly discusses his 2020 plans

Varun Dhawan has given Bollywood hit after hit in 2019 and seems ready to do the same in the new year.



Varun is currently vacationing with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal in Switzerland but is slowly gearing up for smashing box office records with his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D with Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi.



He is also scheduled to shoot for a remake of the movie Coolie No1, with co-star Sara Ali Khan.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Varun was asked about the pressure for failure, to which he replied, "An outcome can’t always be the barometer of your success. I strongly feel that the journey of a film, too, has to be superb. I don’t think anyone knows ke [ek film] ka kya outcome hone waala hai. There’s no formula at all when it comes to art; there has to only be passion. Jab aapki niyat sahi ho toh sab kucch sahi ho jaata hai.(When your intentions are pure then everything ends up working out for you). "

"I feel the intent has to be absolutely correct. And I can confidently say that Street Dancer 3D and Coolie No1 have been made with sahi niyat. To start with, I’ve huge expectations from Street Dancer. Anything you do with sheer passion can make a big difference," he added.

Regarding the movie remake, Varun revealed his excitement to getting to work with his dad David Dhawan in Coolie No1. He was quoted as saying, "Absolutely! I really wanted to do a massy film after Judwaa 2 (2017). And working on an out-and-out commercial movie with dad is fantastic. He is the captain of the ship, who makes us have the most fun. Like Coolie No1, Street Dancer 3D too is an extremely massy film."