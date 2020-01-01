Rani Mukerji, Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar catch up in London

Instagram users were treated to one of the rarest and most stunning gifts this New Year as pictures of Rani Mukerji, Karisma Kapoor, Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar graced the internet.

Fans were left in awe and treated to stunning beauty on Karisma Kapoor's account. It appears to be happen that the stars bumped into each other in London and later decided to meet up for tea.

Karisma was originally out with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan in Gstaad, Switzerland but later flew to London, where Rani and Aditya happened to be.

In the photos, Karisma can be seen posing with her fellow actress who was clad in a white ensemble. The way the two stars were posing left fans swooning. Another picture featured the entire gang, from Rani Mukerji to Karisma Kapoor, Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar.

Karisma captioned both pictures together with the words, “Afternoon tea Thanks adi for participating behind the scene Pic credit #adityachopra and @[email protected] #ranimukherjee #londondiaries.”







