Deepika Padukone bids farewell to 2019 with a cute throwback picture

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Deepika Padukone rang in bells for New Year cheers with an adorable throwback picture of herself as a cute and fiery child.
She took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a number of childhood pictures of herself dressed in numerous adorable and funny costumes.
The highlight of the post gave much needed clarity to her sudden post, she captioned it with the words, "May you always have clarity of thought & action...Happy #2020."
Fans swarmed her Instagram wishing the actress back with well wishes and luck for the year ahead.
Deepika Padukone rang in bells for New Year cheers with an adorable throwback picture of herself as a cute and fiery child.
She took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a number of childhood pictures of herself dressed in numerous adorable and funny costumes.
The highlight of the post gave much needed clarity to her sudden post, she captioned it with the words, "May you always have clarity of thought & action...Happy #2020."
Fans swarmed her Instagram wishing the actress back with well wishes and luck for the year ahead.