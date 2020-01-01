Sonam Kapoor bids 2019 adieu with a reflective post

Sonam Kapoor recently shared an Instagram post bidding adieu to the past year and all that it has given her. Her heartfelt post warmed fans hearts in the cold month.

Her grateful demeanor and emotional goodbye tugged at heart strings in the most beautiful way. She also shared all that she has learned during the past 10 years.

Her video features her and her husband sharing a kiss atop a building, all bundled up in the most coziest of attires.

She captioned the post with the words, "This past decade has been the most brilliant. I’ve acted in some incredible movies where I’ve met some amazing people who’ve become lifelong friends. I’ve made three films with @rheakapoor and realised that sisters make the best partners and can break glass Ceilings together with our films and sartorial choices And taken our passion for fashion and started @wearerheson."

"I met my soulmate @anandahuja and got married to him and built a home together . But most of all this decade has taught me that life has many paths and the only path that one should take is the one paved with the right intentions. Thank you to my family and friends, thank you to films and fashion. You make me whole. May love lead your way! @karanboolan."






