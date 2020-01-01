Karachi needs K-IV project, will try to start soon: Asad Umar

The federal minister for planning, development, and reforms, Asad Umar, said Wednesday the metropolis needed the K-IV project and that it would be started as soon as possible.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting of the Karachi Transformative Committee, Umar said: "Karachi needs the K-IV project. We will try to start the project as soon as possible."



The minister added that officials had encountered several technical problems with the K-IV project but that those issues had been resolved now.



"Once the Sindh government completes [its share of] the project, it will come to the federal government," he explained. He also assured that funds for the Green Line Project had been issued and that the work would commence soon.

Umar recalled that the federal government had assumed the Green Line Project's entire responsibility and work on it was being expedited.

Speaking about other development projects, Umar said it was not possible to initiate any new work without the help of the provincial government; however, "work is being done at a faster pace through public-private partnerships".

Umar further said the participants at the meeting had also discussed other projects, such as the Northern Bypass and the strengthening of the Lyari Expressway.

"The biggest project that received approval in the meeting was the Sukkur-Hyderabad [Motorway] project. The authorities have started working on the project and will make it operational soon," the minister shared.

Commenting on the Sindh government, Umar said the province's local government system was against the law. "Despite the local government being [rendered] non-functional, the federal government has been working [on service delivery]," he remarked.

Prime Minister "Imran Khan has said several times on and off the camera that something has to be done for Karachi. We will do something for Karachi," he assured.

Umar added the premier would visit the metropolis again in February's first week to inaugurate different projects.