Rohit Shetty's shocking take on award shows: 'They are all fake'

Rohit Shetty, one of Bollywood's famed directors, left his fans taken aback after unveiling his startling take on award shows that are held in the country from time to time.

Rohit, who has helmed eight back-to-back 100-crore films, opened up about not trusting awards shows. During a podcast, No Filter Neha, the director said that he doesn’t follow these shows and only attends it when either he is hosting the event or getting paid for it.

The 46-year-old filmmaker said: “If they pay me, I go. Genuinely. If they pay me ki aake host kar lo or if they give me an award, then I go. Otherwise no.. Because it’s all fake na. It’s all a TV show.”

The director holds a view that commercial films are not treated accordingly even though these are “more difficult” to make. “We also work hard yaar, aisa nahi hai. We work 18 hours a day for a film. Making commercial films are more difficult; shooting an action scene in 48°C is more difficult than making a normal film in a house. But you don’t consider commercial films. I tell them, ‘If you want to give me an award, then I am coming, or if you want to pay me to host a segment, then I will come,’” he added

“When we make a hit song, we tell our actors, ‘Now you will earn a lot of money on television shows with this song.’ Like when Aankh Marey happened, we told Ranveer (Singh) and Sara (Ali Khan) this. Award functions, we all know, have become like a satellite issue because you have to pay the satellite,” the Simmba maker said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rohit is gearing up for Akshay Kumar-starrer, Sooryavanshi which also features, Katrina Kaif in the leading role. The film is slated to hit cinemas on March 27, 2020.