Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan look their glam best ringing in 2020

As New Year kicked off in full swing for several of Bollywood's finest names, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan made sure to look their glam best entering 2020.

New Year was celebrated in full swing in B-Town, as many celebrities had already begun having a blast since morning and didn’t end the party until stepping into a new decade. While some hung out with friends, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan spent the occasion with family.



Walking towards 2020, the celeb couple decided to enjoy the evening with their son, Taimur Ali Khan in Switzerland. The trio painted a perfect picture amidst the new year celebrations.

The Veere Di Wedding actor looked as glamorous as always, wearing a gorgeous white flowy gown with a halter neckline. Whereas, Saif was suited in a black tuxedo, paired with white shirt and a bow. The little munchkin who was also spotted relaxing in daddy’s arm, had a causal look on. Taimur wore a blue shirt matched with jeans and paired with white sneakers.

Meanwhile on the professional front, Kareena is receiving a good response for her recently released film Good Newwz, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani.



On the other hand, Saif will soon be seen starring up in Jawaani Jaaneman that will be released on February 7, 2020.