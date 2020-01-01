Shraddha Kapoor says goodbye to 2019 with a note full of gratitude

Saying goodbye to 2019, Shraddha Kapoor, one of B-Town's leading ladies, made sure to welcome the new year with open arms and words filled with gratitude.

With her huge fan following, the Baaghi actor is quite active on social media and always keeps fans updated about her engagements. With the whole media fraternity ringing in the new year with a blast, the 32-year actor kept it simple, with some heartfelt words.

Taking to her Instagram account, Shraddha posted her beautiful sun-kissed picture in which she is gleaming with happiness, donning a bright smile. With her eyes kept close, the Half Girlfriend star can be seen having her winter clothes on.

Recalling the past moments, she captioned her adorable picture as, "Nostalgia, reflection, gratitude. Love. Thank you 2019."

On the professional front, Shraddha is looking forward to her upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D’s success at the box office. The Remo D’Souza-directorial also stars Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on January 24, 2020. Moreover, the Saaho actor is also busy in the making of Baaghi 3, which also features Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.