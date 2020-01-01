Deepika Padukone: ‘Hope we won't need more stories like ‘Chhapaak’ to see change'

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is elevating the anticipation of her fans as her upcoming offering Chhapaak nears its release.

The 33-year-old Padmaavat actor sat down with PTI to talk about the Meghna Gulzar-directorial and how the subject of the film fuels the need for a change in society.

"Beyond the gruesomeness, the violence and all of that, there is a story of the human spirit and hope. That's why we're telling the story," said Deepika.

"I hope we won't have to constantly tell stories on acid attack survivors for us to see change. I hope with our film we begin to see that change for ourselves as a society and for acid attack survivors,” she continued.

"If we don't, then we've done something wrong as a society. Cinema in itself is such a powerful medium that hopefully just through this one film we will hopefully be able to see that kind of change and impact," she added.



"Sometimes certain films need a little more hand holding, a little more love and support. I felt like I would be adding a little more value as a producer. This is a film I'm very proud of, not just from the script point of view but even in terms of the story and its message," she went on to say.

The film, based on the real-life tale of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, will hit theaters on January 10, 2020.