Alia Bhatt kicks starts New Year 2020 with high hopes

As the New Year kicks in, our favourite Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt has her excitement surging high as she has four mega projects in the pipeline for 2020.

Opening up about her expectations for the year, the Raazi actor shared that she is quite thrilled for the new year and has hopes surging. Expressing her excitement in chat with Hindustan Times, Alia said, “God willing, 2020 is going to be quite a year.”

The 26-year-old actor who was featured in two films last year, Gully Boy and Kalank, is now quite contended that people will welcome all of her upcoming projects with a massive response. She said, “I think having two releases a year is good enough but this year, I have four. I hope they all create a little place in people’s hearts. They are all very special to me.”

The 2 States actor will be seen starring in Sadak 2, which is helmed by her father, Mahesh Bhatt. Reflecting on her experience working with the famed director, Alia said, “It feels unbelievably special.”

The star has Telugu film, RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi lined up for this year, also followed by Brahmastra with her boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor.