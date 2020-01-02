Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Al Nahyan to arrive in Pakistan today

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will arrive in Islamabad today for a day-long visit, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui, during the visit the crown prince will have a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan followed by a luncheon hosted by the premier.

The crown prince is also expected to hold meetings with other senior government officials during his visit.

Last month the crown prince met Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa where the two discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

The visit by Prince Al Nahyan illustrates the strength of the Pakistan-United Arab Emirates (UAE) relationship. The UAE is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major source of investments.

The UAE is also among Pakistan’s prime development partners in education, health and energy sectors.

Last year, Sheikh Al Nahyan had visited Pakistan for one-on-one meetings with PM Imran, followed by delegation-level talks.

This is also the second visit by an Arab leader in just two weeks. Last month, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud had visited Pakistan for a day-long trip.