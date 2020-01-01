Shah Rukh Khan rings in New Year with heartfelt note for fans

As the New Year rolled in, Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan came forth extending his well wishes to his colossal fan base.

While many celebrities are wishing a happy new year to their fans with glimpses inside their celebrations, the Dilwale actor came forth with his own style, choosing to be insightful.

Taking to Instagram, the 54-year-old actor, penned down a heartfelt note for his fans with a monochrome picture of himself as he rocked a denim shirt with a messy hairstyle.

Hoping for everyone to accept themselves as they are, the Zero actor, also wished the future to be kind. King Khan, praying to God to bestow mercy, wrote: “Not one for telling anyone how they should be...or do what should be done...or what this year & future made to be. I have so many frailties myself...that I wish may the future be kind to all of us...& we be who we are. May Allah be kind to us inspite of ourselves. Happy New Year.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh has been on a break from the big screen for a year after his last release Zero, where he shared screens with Anushka Sharma, failed to fulfill the expectations.