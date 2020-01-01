Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Jacqueline Fernandez party the night away on New Year

Varun Dhawan and ladylove Natasha Dalal partied the night away as they welcome 2020 and wrapped up the decade in style with Jacqueline Fernandez.

Celebrating the New Year Eve at home is not Varun’s style as he decided to step out for dinner with his friends to enjoy the evening. Taking to his Instagram account, the Kalank actor, dressed up in a black suit, shared some of the videos of his celebrations along with a Boomerang, featuring his girlfriend.

He also posted the videos of pipers entertaining them at the restaurant.

Keeping her fans updated, Jacqueline also shared a video of the festivity in which the Kick actor can be seen jamming with Varun. The 34-year-old star was looking gorgeous in her shimmery silver dress.

On the work front, Varun is all set to take over the silver screens with his upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D. The film, helmed by Remo D’Souza, also features Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi in the leading roles. It is slated to release on January 24, 2020.



Meanwhile, Jacqueline will soon be seen in Attack, starring next to John Abraham. The film also stars Rakul Preet and will be released on 14th August 2020.