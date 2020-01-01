New Year aerial firing injures seven in Karachi

KARACHI: Seven people were injured in different parts of the city on Tuesday night due to celebratory aerial firing on the occasion of new year.

New Year's eve turned out to be deadly for Karachi as the sound of gunshots rang throughout various parts of the city. As people took to the streets in jubilation to celebrate the coming of 2020 some were injured as a result of the jubilation firing.

According to Rescue officials, the number of injured persons in the city rose to seven. They were shifted to hospitals for medical treatment.