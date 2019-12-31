close
Tue Dec 31, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 31, 2019

May 2020 be year of change for Pakistan, prays Ahsan Iqbal

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 31, 2019
The News/ Files

Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday prayed for 2020 to be "the year of real change" for the country, as he was being shifted from Islamabad to Lahore in the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) custody. 

"I pray that 2020 be the year of real change for Pakistan," he said. 

Iqbal's stitches will be opened at Services Hospital, Lahore.  Recently, a plate had been removed from the former interior minister's arm during a surgery. In May, 2018, Iqbal was shot and injured in Narowal during a corner meeting of the PML-N.

The NAB had begun investigating the Narowal Sports Complex in July 2018. It was built at a staggering cost of over Rs3,000 million. The bureau's investigation team also visited the sports complex last month to secure records. 

The mega venture was one of the primary projects developed under former minister for planning Ahsan during the PML-N's tenure.

PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb had slammed the government following  Iqbal's arrest . She had said that the anti-graft body was taking action against the party's leaders at the behest of Prime Minister Imran. She described the arrest as a 'masterpiece of NAB-Niazi nexus'. 



