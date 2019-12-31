close
Tue Dec 31, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 31, 2019

Mariah Carey becomes first singer to have a NUMBER ONE song in four separate decades

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 31, 2019

Mariah Carey has become  the first singer in history to have a number one song in four different decades.

According to reports, the "Without You" singer is topping the charts for the last few weeks with her  song  "All  I Want for Christmas Is You" and  would be number one for   the next few days.

"All I Want For Christmas Is You” tops the Billboard Hot 100, making her the first artist to reach the top of the chart in the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and now 2020s, as this week's chart numbers will end on January 4, 2020.

Originally released in 1994, the song recently became Mariah’s 19th number one single after finally reaching the top of the Hot 100 25 years after its release. 


