Mariah Carey becomes first singer to have a NUMBER ONE song in four separate decades

Mariah Carey has become the first singer in history to have a number one song in four different decades.

According to reports, the "Without You" singer is topping the charts for the last few weeks with her song "All I Want for Christmas Is You" and would be number one for the next few days.

"All I Want For Christmas Is You” tops the Billboard Hot 100, making her the first artist to reach the top of the chart in the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and now 2020s, as this week's chart numbers will end on January 4, 2020.



Originally released in 1994, the song recently became Mariah’s 19th number one single after finally reaching the top of the Hot 100 25 years after its release.



