Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli send New Year greetings to fans

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have sent new year greetings to their fans across the world.

The couple recorded their video message while standing atop a snow- covered mountain.

"Happy new year from us to each and every one of you. God bless you all," Kohli captioned the video.



The couple have also treated their fans with their adorable clicks from their vacations during which they came across Bollywood star Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal. The couples also clicked for a selfie together.



Many Bollywood celebrities have already flown to their favourite holiday destinations for celebrating the New Year 2020.



For the holiday season, Switzerland has become the centre of attraction as many B-town couples have jetted down there.

























