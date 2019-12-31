close
Tue Dec 31, 2019
Bollywood

Web Desk
December 31, 2019

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli send New Year greetings to fans

Bollywood

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 31, 2019

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have sent new year greetings to their fans  across the world. 

The couple recorded their video message while standing  atop a snow- covered  mountain.

"Happy new year from us to each and every one of you. God bless you all," Kohli captioned the video.

The couple   have also treated their fans with their adorable clicks from their vacations during which they  came across Bollywood  star Varun Dhawan  and his girlfriend  Natasha Dalal. The couples also clicked for a selfie together.

Many Bollywood celebrities have already flown to their favourite holiday destinations for celebrating the New Year 2020.

For the holiday season, Switzerland has become the centre of attraction as many B-town couples have jetted down there. 







