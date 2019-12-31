Govt rushes to mend fences with MQM-P day after Bilawal extends olive branch

ISLAMABAD: A day after the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) offered the Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) to join Sindh Government and help it oust the federal one, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed a committee to establish contacts with the MQM-P, reported Geo News.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extended an olive branch to the MQM-P when he offered the party an equal number of seats in Sindh Government. The offer was made on the condition that the MQM-P will quit the federal coalition and help the PPP oust the PTI-led government.

Sources told Geo News a government committee headed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) former secretary general Jahangir Tareen will meet the MQM-P leadership this week on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan. It is still not clear who the members of the committee, which will be led by Tareen, are.

The government will review the MQM-P's demands, hear its grievances on the issue of missing persons and take stock of the party's demands for Karachi's funds.

Khawaja Izhar says ready to side with PPP if it improves local bodies system in Sindh

Speaking on Geo Pakistan, MQM-P leader Khawaja Izhar said his party was ready to accept Bilawal's offer and join forces with the PPP if it improved the local government system in Sindh.

"Our hopes from the federal government are dying as they did not honour their promises," he said.

In response to Bilawal's offer, Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar, who is also an important leader of the MQM-P, had said the party will take the final decision on whether it should quit the coalition government or not.

He said while the MQM-P and the PPP could "sit together" to solve Karachi's problems, the mayor said his party had not joined the coalition government for seats but to resolve Karachi's outstanding issues.

“MQM-P has never indulged in the politics of ministries. We supported the PTI so that Karachi's issues could be resolved,” Akhtar had said.

He said the Karachi's problems were discussed with senior PTI leader Jahangir Tareen but the party did not take responsibility.

The MQM-P also issued a statement on Monday, in which it said that while the party was not satisfied with the PTI-led government's performance, it will continue to support it.