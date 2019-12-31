Deepika Padukone praises Kangana Ranaut for her upcoming film, 'Panga'

Deepika Padukone giving a thumbs up for Panga, expressed that Kangana Ranaut and the trailer of her upcoming film have left her blown away.



As one of the most anticipated films of the year, Chhapaak is about to hit the cinemas, the Padmaavat actor is seemingly playing an active role in its promotion and during the sidelines of one of these events, Deepika highlighting the importance of a good film, praised Kangana for her remarkable acting skills in her upcoming project.

Acknowledging the film’s first impression, the 33-year-old actor said, “I watch a lot of trailers for films with my cast and when I get time, I watch these films as an audience. Panga’s trailer impressed me a lot. Looking at this trailer, which is painted by Kangana Ranaut’s performance, it seems that this film will also be very good.”

Taking to Twitter Kangana’s sister and manager, Rangoli Chandel also appreciated the diva’s remarks by sharing folded hands emoji.

Meghna Gulzar’s directorial, based on the life of an acid attack survivor, stars Deepika and Vikrant Massey in the pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

Meanwhile, Kangana-starrer, featuring Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha among others, will hit the theatres on January 24, 2020.