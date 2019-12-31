Sharon Osbourne bashed for firing her husband's assistant

Sharon Osbourne found herself burred under a slew of angry and disappointed comments over her decision to fire her husband's assistant, who she forced inside a burning building for the sake of her dogs just moments prior.

During a recent episode of a BBC game show, Would I Lie To You? Sharon recalled the year she and Ozzy were home for Christmas and her house caught fire by a candle that the star was gifted for the holidays.

“This alarm was ringing and ringing,” The talk host said. “A fire alarm. I sent him [Ozzy] down. And so he went down, and suddenly I hear my name being called. ‘Sharon, Sharon, help me!’ "

Sharon explained, “I went downstairs and there he was in the living room and his arm was on fire. He had a sling on. And half his hair was all on fire.”

After finding out that Ozzy was still sleeping throughout the crisis, Sharon revealed she used a magazine to help stop the fire that caught onto his shirt, but to no avail.

Realizing that there was a fountain outside her house, the star revealed, “I pushed Ozzy out and then the arm and his hair stopped. And then I think ‘Right, where is that assistant?’ So I go into the guest house and he’s going, ‘Everything Alright?’ and I’m like ‘No, house is on fire. Get out, help. Go in and get the paintings out.’ "

“There were dogs, and I said ‘You must go in and find the dogs,’ ” she recalling telling her assistant, "So he did get the dogs, and the fire engines arrive. Very lovely people. They came and they had this oxygen for the assistant. So then I said to him ‘How very dare you, you work here, and you get more paintings out right now.’ “

She stated, “I took the mask and I put it on my dog.” Her statement garnered a lot of laughter and applause from the audience.

She went onto say that that was the time where she decided to fire her husband's assistant.

“After this terrible night, he was not talking to me,” Sharon recalled. “And Ozzy and I were counting everything and we were laughing and laughing and he goes ‘I don’t see what’s funny about any of this. I think I am going to have damaged lungs.’"

“So then, I just said ‘If you don’t think that’s funny, do you think this is funny?’ And he said, ‘What?’ And I said, ‘You’re fired,’ ” Sharon said, again receiving applause and laughter from the studio.

Once the judges decided on whether they thought this story was true, and the truth revealed to co-inside with Sharon's story, fans took up arms on social media, expressing their disappointment with Sharon over her decision.

The story gave birth to a slew of comments, featuring the disappointment and rage of fans. Some wrote “I hope they sue for everything,” while others retorted, “Sharon Osbourne really showed her true colors, didn’t she.”



