Sara Ali Khan's Instagram update left fans floored

Sara Ali Khan revealed shocking news on Tuesday, announcing her presence at the 2019 Star Screen Awards.

The event honors those Bollywood stars who have earned the tickets to take home the golden trophy.

Sara Ali Khan recently blew her fans away with a new Instagram update. In a post featuring three videos, Sara can be seen dancing at the 2019 Star Screen Awards.

In her post, the star wrote, "For New Year’s Eve- why don’t you sit tight And watch #StarScreenAwards at 8pm on @starplus tonight!"

Fans were floored with excitement after watching a teaser of her performance and seem to be impatiently waiting for 8pm.

