Innovative Butter Crunch brings Turkish Ice-cream to Pakistan!

The festive season kicks off with Innovative Butter Crunch Stall at Soul Fest taking place at Lake City, Lahore. With many food stalls and exciting music performances – Innovative Biscuits also brought a special treat for all visitors coming to their booth who were looking forward to it and weren’t left disappointed at all!

This time around, Innovative Butter Crunch brought the very famous Turkish Ice-cream to Pakistan for the first time. Customers eagerly queued up to get a pack of Innovative Butter Crunch, and then proceeded to get their free ice cream with a treat. The Innovative Turkish Ice-cream man left customers in fits of laughter with his antics and pranks.

Imagine a world where you are getting free ice cream but it just isn’t about preparing to eat a frozen treat, but also about the ice cream man pulling entertaining pranks at your expense. That is exactly what went on at Innovative Butter Crunch’s stall! The Turkish vendor served up an impressive array of sleight of hand tricks and other lighthearted torments before finally handing the visitors their treat. Visitors also got a taste of pure Turkish ice cream, “Dondurma”, which is a little different from western ice cream as it is creamy, sweet, stretchy and sticky at the same time. Everyone enjoyed a taste of the delicious Innovative Butter Crunch at the booth along with their ice cream.

Visitors also got a chance to feel like royalty at the Innovative Butter Crunch Photo booth. They dressed up in royal costumes and posed with props like swords and crowns at the throne. They truly got to experience the Innovative Butter Crunch’s world of Maskapur!



Umair Mustafa, Head of Marketing at Innovative Biscuits said, “I’m really excited about the Innovative Biscuits’ stall at Soul Fest this year. We flew in the ice-cream man from Turkey to spread joy and happiness amongst our customers and at the same time create an exciting product experience. This activity has never been done in Pakistan before and we are hoping to take this forward with integration to our new brand, Innovative Butter Crunch.”

