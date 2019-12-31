Shah Rukh Khan fans threaten to self harm for this reason

Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan who was last seen in his film, Zero, hasn’t appeared on the silver screens since a year now and eager fans waiting for his next release are now losing patience.

Fans were seen breaking the internet with their hashtag demanding the revival of SRK on an immediate basis, failure of which, would result in them self-harming, they reiterated.

King Khan’s last release, starring Anushka Sharma, couldn’t do well at the box office as it opened to mixed reviews not only from critics but also failed to garner a good response from fans.

The project was very special for Shah Rukh and its slump affected the star to an extent that that he took a break to wisely opt for his next film. However, for the past year no script has turned out to be good enough to bring him back to cinemas which has left fans fuming.

Taking to Twitter, his fans created a hashtag #WeWantAnnouncementSRK which soon started trending as many people joined in requesting for his film. Netizens are asking their favorite star to make an announcement confirming his next film by the New Year.

Reports were floating that the Dilwale actor might get roped in for either Yash Raj Films’ Dhoom or Atlee Kumar’s upcoming venture, neither of which has been confirmed yet.