Tue Dec 31, 2019
Web Desk
December 31, 2019

Alia Bhatt poked fun at by sister Shaheen Bhatt, over her 'resting stressed face'

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 31, 2019
Alia Bhatt poked fun at by sister Shaheen Bhatt, over her ‘resting stressed face’

Alia Bhatt once gain managed to melt the hearts of her fans but this time neither with her cute smile nor her moving acting prowess.

The 26-year-old Raazi actor left her fans in awe with her ‘stressed’ face pictures which were revealed by her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Taking to Instagram, Shaheen glanced back at the year, posting a collage of her sister’s frowning faces. And while everyone may have thought that Alia had a splendid year, her sister put forth a different opinion.

Putting up her distressed pictures from different occasions, she wrote, “2019 and Alia’s Resting Stressed Face.”

View this post on Instagram

2019 and Alia’s Resting Stressed Face.

A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb) on

Soon after the Gully Boy star was trolled by her sister, fans came to her rescue, pouring in their love for their favorite actor.

While one fan commented, “Cutie Pie” another gave her the title of “The cutest of the decade”.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Alia has wrapped up the shooting of Sadak 2 which is helmed by her father Mahesh Bhatt and is now currently busy working on Brahmastra, co-starring boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor.

