Neha Dhupia’s encounter with sexism in South film industry





Bollywood actor, Neha Dhupia, revealing the prevailed practice of gender discrimination on the sets, has admitted that she had faced sexism while working in the South Indian film industry.

The 39-year-old actor shared that the ‘hero’ used to get the special treatment by the filmmakers and she would even get the lunch after her male counterpart.

Talking about the prejudice in the industry during an interview to Pinkvilla, she expressed, “I think long time back when I was doing a South film, they always insisted on feeding the hero first and I would just be like ‘I am hungry’ and they would be like, ‘But he is in a shot and he will pick up the plate first’. Bizarre things like that would happen.”

"But that was many years ago. It was very archaic and things like that don't happen anymore but it happened once on a set with me and I just laughed it off. It really did not bother me because I was just like 'Okay fine, I'll just sit around,’” Neha added.

On the work front, she last appeared on silver screens back in 2018 with her film Helicopter Eela co-starring Kajol and Riddhi Sen in pivotal roles. Neha was also seen in Vidya Balan-starrer Tumhari Sulu.